Titans Lose to Winless Jets in Overtime

The Tennessee Titans lost to the previously winless New York Jets on Sunday, and there’s no excuse for it.

Sure, the Titans didn’t have their top two receiving options, A.J. Brown and Julio Jones. They also played without many other injured players, most notably OLB Bud Dupree.

But the Titans’ loss to the Jets was not the result of injuries. It wasn’t the result of unlucky breaks or any other factor that could be seen as having victimized the Titans.

Tennessee lost to the Jets because they failed to take advantage of key opportunities throughout the game, especially in the first half.

In overtime, the Titans managed the clock poorly and lost five yards on a careless, brutal delay of game penalty.

Though they would have tied the game had Randy Bullock converted a 49-yard field-goal attempt with 19 seconds left, the Titans were never close to winning.

