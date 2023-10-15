Titans Lose 24-16 to the Ravens in London

LONDON – The Titans looked like they were in a London fog for a half here on Sunday.

By the time they came out of it, it was too late.

In the end, their slow start was too much to overcome in a 24-16 loss to the Ravens.

The Titans dropped to 2-4 with the loss, heading into their bye weekend.

Malik Willis replaced Ryan Tannehill in the fourth quarter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tannehill suffered an ankle injury earlier in the contest, and he ended up being carted off the sideline, presumably for tests.

The Titans played a lot of bend-but-don’t break defense early, which kept them in this one.

The Ravens took an early 3-0 lead on a 41-yard field goal by kicker Justin Tucker. The Titans got a big stop on 3rd and one from linebacker Jack Gibbens and defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson to force the field goal.

After the Titans made it 3-3 on a 26-yard field goal by kicker Nick Folk, the Ravens had to settle for two more short field goals from Tucker – from 28 and 23 yards – to make it 9-3 in the second quarter.

Punter Ryan Stonehouse saved a touchdown with a tackle after a 70-yard return by the Ravens gave them the ball at the Tennessee 17-yard line. Later, Titans linebacker Harold Landry stopped Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson for a loss on a 3rd and goal play from the one-yard line.

The dam broke late in the second quarter, however, when Jackson connected with Zay Flowers for a 10-yard touchdown pass to make it 15-3.

A costly mistake by returner Kyle Philips – who muffed a punt with one second left before half – gave the Ravens three more points on another Tucker field goal to make it 18-3 at the half.

The Titans showed some life early in the second half, getting a three-and-out on defense, and then a 64-yard run by Derrick Henry to set up a first-and-goal at the Baltimore eight-yard line. But the Titans had to settle for a field goal, a 27-yarder by Folk, to make it 18-6 at the 9:24 mark of the third quarter.

The Titans kept the momentum going.

An interception by Sean Murphy-Bunting gave the ball at the Baltimore 30-yard line.

A few snaps later, Henry scored on a 15-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 18-13 at the 8:24 mark of the third quarter.

But the momentum was halted on an interception thrown by Tannehill, who was trying to connect with tight end Chig Okonkwo downfield.

The Ravens cashed that in for another field goal to make it 21-13 with 12:49 left.

Another Tucker field goal, this one with 4:16 left, made it 24-13.

The Titans kept it interesting late, as Folk’s 38-yard field goal made it 24-16 with 38 left. But the Ravens got the ensuring onsides kick, and ran out the clock.

The Titans have a bye next weekend. The team will return to action on Sunday, October 29 against the Falcons at Nissan Stadium.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

