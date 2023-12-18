Titans Lose 19-16 in Overtime to Texans

NASHVILLE – The Titans let another one slip away on Sunday.

After building an early lead, the Titans were unable to finish against the Texans.

Instead of celebrating back-to-back wins, the Titans left Nissan Stadium disappointed after coming up short in a 19-16 overtime loss to the Texans.

Even tougher to digest: With the loss, the Titans were eliminated from playoff contention.

“We felt like we had a chance to be close to slipping in if we won out,” Titans running back Derrick Henry said. “It’s tough, knowing we have three (games) left. There’s definitely a sour taste in your mouth. But there’s three games and we have to try to do the best we can to win those, and finish the season on a positive note.”

The Titans dropped to 5-9 on the season. Coming of an emotional win on Monday night at Miami, the Titans had a chance to post back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

But it didn’t happen.

The Titans let a 13-0 lead slip away, and saw the Texans win it on a field goal in overtime.

