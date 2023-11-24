Titans Long Snapper Morgan Cox Nominated for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

NASHVILLE – Titans long snapper Morgan Cox has been nominated for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.

On Wednesday, the NFL announced the 32 player nominees for the ninth annual award. Each NFL team nominated one of its players for the award, which recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.

Created in 2014, the award honors the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Sr.

Cox, who played at the University of Tennessee, joined the Titans in 2021 after playing 11 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. The Collierville, Tenn., native has been named to five Pro Bowls, and he’s one of the team’s captains this season.

After every game, Cox identifies a player or two from the opposing team’s special teams unit, and he offers words of encouragement and support, while praising them for their work and commitment.

Cox also regularly brings together the two teams in postgame for an on-field prayer.

“I could not be more excited and prouder to hear that Morgan has been nominated for the Art Rooney award,” Titans special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman said. “Morgan has demonstrated excellence in competition and sportsmanship both on and off the field. His respect of the game and to his opponents is second to none. As a team captain, Morgan’s leadership qualities and willingness to mentor younger players have helped them achieve a high level of integrity to succeed in the National Football League.”

A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community — Warrick Dunn, 2014 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award recipient Larry Fitzgerald, Pro Football Hall of Famer Curtis Martin and Leonard Wheeler — will select eight finalists (four in the AFC and four in the NFC) from the 32 nominees.

The eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players vote in December.

“Sportsmanship is the core of the game, the vanguard of public confidence, the keeper of game integrity,” said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations. “These Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominees exemplify the spirit of fair play and the values of respect, integrity, commitment to team and resiliency at the highest level of competition.”

The winner of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is determined by a vote of current NFL players. From the eight finalists, each team’s players will submit a consensus vote of their choice for the winner. As in Pro Bowl voting, a team cannot vote for its own player.

The winner will be announced as part of NFL Honors. He will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

