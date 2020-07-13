



United Way of Greater Nashville announced Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard as their official spokesperson.

“I’m honored and excited to team up with United Way of Greater Nashville,” Byard said. “We both share a passion for impacting those in need in our community and striving to give everyone the resources needed to be successful. I’m looking forward to building our community and launching our work together with Stuff the Bus.”

To support Stuff the Bus, individuals can make a credit card donation in any amount which will be used to buy supplies. Click here to donate.

“We’re incredibly lucky to have Kevin on our team,” said Brian Hassett, United Way of Greater Nashville’s president and CEO. “United Way has partnered with the Tennessee Titans for more than 20 years. Our partnership is so strong because of our shared interest in increasing public awareness about the issues facing our community, and how we can work together to better serve our neighbors.”

Byard began The Byard Family Legacy Fund in 2019 because he wanted to make a difference in the lives of his neighbors. Through free annual football camps, Thanksgiving food distribution and the Grace Grant, Byard says the purpose of his foundation is to provide our community with hope for a better tomorrow. In 2019, Byard teamed up with Academy Sports to provide brand new shoes and coats for the children of The Boys and Girls club in Smyrna, Tenn.



