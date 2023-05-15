Titans Invite 21 Players to Rookie Minicamp on a Tryout Basis

NASHVILLE – In addition to the team’s six draft picks and 14 undrafted free agents, 21 players are taking part in the team’s rookie minicamp this weekend on a tryout basis.

Two former Vols and two former Commodores are in the group, along with at least one local product.

Here’s the group of players:

QB Mo Hasan, Southern California (Vanderbilt)

P Paxton Brooks, Tennessee

WR Mataio Talalemotu, Portland State

WR Gavin Holmes, Baylor

CB Eric Garror, Louisiana-Lafayette

CB Chandler Jones, Louisville

CB Armani Marsh, Washington State

CB Bentlee Sanders, Nevada

S John Torchio, Wisconsin

S Maxwell Worship, Vanderbilt

CB LJ Davis, Northern Arizona

RB Allen Smith, Brown

CB Olaijah Griffin, Southern California

FB Mitch Rossi, Ohio State (Franklin High)

LS/TE Sam Wheeler, Kansas State

LB Shea Pitts, UCLA

OL Tyran Hunt, Old Dominion

OL James Empey, Brigham Young

TE Jahleel Billingsley, Texas (Alabama)

DL LaTrell Bumphus, Tennessee

DL Keenan Agnew, Southern Illinois

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

