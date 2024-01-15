Titans Interview Ravens DC Mike Macdonald for Head Coach Position

NASHVILLE – The Titans have completed their fourth interview of the head coaching process.

Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald completed a virtual interview with the team on Saturday.

Macdonald guided Baltimore’s defense to a No. 1 finish in scoring defense in 2023, allowing just 280 points. The Ravens ranked No. 6 in total defense, allowing 301.4 yards per game.

Macdonald, 36, has been Baltimore’s defensive coordinator for the past two seasons after previously serving as defensive assistant (2015-16), defensive backs coach (2017), and linebackers coach (2018-2020) with the team. He spent the 2021 season as defensive coordinator at Michigan before returning to the Ravens in 2022.

On Friday, the Titans interviewed Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka for the position. Earlier on Saturday, the Titans interviewed Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce for the position.

No in-person interviews can be conducted until Jan. 22, but Zoom interviews can happen before then.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

More Sports News