Titans Interview Raiders Interim HC Antonio Pierce for Head Coach Position

January 13, 2024 – The Titans have completed their third interview of the head coaching process.

Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce completed a virtual interview with the team on Saturday.

Pierce was named interim head coach for the Raiders in 2023 after they fired Josh McDaniels during the season, and the Raiders went 5-4 with him at the helm.

Pierce, who joined the Raiders as linebackers coach in 2022, started his coaching career as a high school head coach at Long Beach Poly in California before joining Arizona State as linebackers coach/recruiting coordinator in 2018.

Pierce worked from 2018 to 2021 at Arizona State, where he eventually rose to Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator, before joining the Raiders.

Pierce played linebacker in the NFL with Washington and the New York Giants.

On Friday, the Titans interviewed Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka for the position.

