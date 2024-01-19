Titans Interview Panthers OC Thomas Brown for Head Coach Position

NASHVILLE – The Titans have completed their sixth interview of the head coaching process.

Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown completed a virtual interview with the team on Thursday morning.

Brown, hired as OC with the Panthers prior to last season, started his NFL coaching career in 2020 with the Los Angeles Rams, where he served as running backs coach (2020), assistant head coach/running backs (2021) and assistant head coach/tight ends (2022) on Sean McVay’s staff.

Previously, Brown spent 10 years in college football, including two stints at Georgia and stops at Tennessee-Chattanooga, Marshall, Wisconsin, Miami (Fla.), and South Carolina.

Last offseason, Brown interviewed for the Houston Texans job that went to DeMeco Ryans.

Previously, the Titans interviewed Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce and Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for the position.

No in-person interviews can be conducted until Jan. 22, but Zoom interviews can happen before then.

