Titans Interview Giants OC Mike Kafka for Head Coach Position

January 12, 2024 – The Titans have completed their second interview of the head coaching process.

Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka completed a virtual interview with the team on Friday.

After spending one season (2017) as a graduate assistant at Northwestern, Kafka joined Andy Reid’s staff with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017 as a quality control coach.

Kafka was promoted to quarterbacks coach with the Chiefs in 2018, and he coached QBs through 2021. Kafka was quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator in 2020-21, where he worked with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Kafka, a fourth-round pick of the Eagles in the 2010 NFL Draft out of Northwestern, joined Brian Daboll’s staff with the New York Giants in 2022 as the offensive coordinator.

Earlier on Friday, the Titans interviewed Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan for the position.

No in-person interviews can be conducted until Jan. 22, but Zoom interviews can happen before then.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

More Sports News