Titans Interview Eagles OC Brian Johnson for Head Coach Position

January 19, 2024 – The Titans have completed their eighth interview of the head coaching process.

Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson completed a virtual interview with the team on Friday.

Johnson has reportedly also interviewed with the Falcons and Panthers for their openings at head coach.

Johnson spent two years (2021-2022) as the quarterbacks coach in Philadelphia before taking over as the Eagles offensive coordinator in 2023 after Shane Steichen became the head coach of the Colts.

Johnson, who previously worked at the University of Florida (2018-2020) and Mississippi State (2014-2016) before landing in the NFL, has been instrumental in the development of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Johnson began his coaching career at Utah (2010-2013), after starring as a quarterback at the school.

Previously, the Titans interviewed Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce and Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, and Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, and Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik for the position.

No in-person interviews can be conducted until Jan. 22, but Zoom interviews can happen before then.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

