Titans Interview Cowboys DC Dan Quinn for Head Coach Position

NASHVILLE – The Titans have completed their fifth interview of the head coaching process.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn completed a virtual interview with the team on Wednesday night.

Quinn is highly regarded for his long history of success as a defensive coordinator, including the past three seasons with the Cowboys (2021-2023). Quinn was defensive coordinator with the Seahawks in 2013 and 2014, when he helped guide the team to consecutive Super Bowl appearances.

Quinn also served as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-20, when he posted an overall record of 43-42 and took the team to the Super Bowl during the 2016 season. He’s also worked with the 49ers and Jets in the NFL.

Quinn was defensive coordinator at the University of Florida in 2011-12, when he guided the Gators to a top-10 finish in 2011.

Previously, the Titans interviewed Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce and Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald for the position.

No in-person interviews can be conducted until Jan. 22, but Zoom interviews can happen before then.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

