Titans Interview Bengals OC Brian Callahan for Head Coach Position

January 12, 2024 – The Titans have completed their first interview of the head coaching process.

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan completed a virtual interview with the team on Friday.

Callahan interviewed for multiple head coaching jobs last offseason, but ultimately returned to Cincinnati. He’s been a popular target in head coaching searches again this offseason.

Callahan, who just completed his 14th season in the NFL, has served as offensive coordinator with the Bengals since 2019. In Cincinnati, he’s been an instrumental part of quarterback Joe Burrow’s development.

Callahan, who played quarterback at UCLA, began his NFL career as a coaching assistant for the Broncos in 2010 before being promoted to offensive quality control coach in 2011, and then offensive assistant in 2013.

Callahan was quarterbacks coach for the Lions in 2016-17 and then for the Raiders in 2018. Callahan was quarterbacks coach for the Lions in 2016-17 and then for the Raiders in 2018 before joining the Bengals.

Callahan is the son of former Raiders coach Bill Callahan, who is now offensive line coach with the Browns.

No in-person interviews can be conducted until Jan. 22, but Zoom interviews can happen before then.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

