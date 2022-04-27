Titans Interested in Offensive Tackle in First Round of 2022 NFL Draft

This article is brought to you by A Moments Peace Salon and Day Spa

The Tennessee Titans have the No. 26 pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, which means it’s difficult to predict who they’ll end up selecting.

Tennessee will essentially be waiting to see how the draft plays out to determine what kind of approach they’ll take in the first round.

There are several scenarios that could play out for the Titans. They could draft a quarterback, take a wide receiver, trade up for a specific player, or possibly trade down to secure more draft capital.

One scenario that’s a very real possibility for the Titans is taking an offensive lineman.

Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reported on Tuesday that Tennessee specifically likes Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning.

Wilson noted that Penning visited the Baltimore Ravens and the Titans during the pre-draft process. He also reported that the Titans, along with the Ravens, Carolina Panthers, and Kansas City Chiefs, are among the teams considering selecting Penning in the first round of the draft.

