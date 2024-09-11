Titans Host New York Jets in Home Opener

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans (0-1) play their first home game of the 2024 regularseason this week, welcoming the New York Jets (0-1) to Nissan Stadium (capacity 69,143). Kickoff is scheduled for noon CDT on Sunday, Sept. 15.

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

The Titans and Jets, two of the eight original American Football League franchises, renew their rivalry for the 47th time. While the Titans lead the series 25-20-1, including a postseason win in 1991, the Jets have claimed three of the last four battles, most recently a 27-24 overtime finish at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 3, 2021.

THE BROADCAST

This week’s game will be regionally televised on CBS, including Nashville affiliateWTVF NewsChannel 5, as well as on Paramount+ in the Nashville market. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle, analyst Charles Davis and reporter Evan Washburn.

Fans in Nashville can stream live Titans games on mobile devices with NFL+, which offers access to local games and all primetime games on phones and tablets. Out of market, fans can watch every Sunday afternoon game with Sunday Ticket. More information on ways to watch NFL games can be found at nfl.com/ways-to-watch.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans action across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Ramon Foster, executive producer/gameday host Rhett Bryan and co-host Amie Wells.

TITANS LOOK FOR WIN IN HOME OPENER

The Titans launched their regular season last week at Chicago, as Brian Callahan began his tenure as the 20th head coach in franchise history. After the Titans built a 17-0 lead in the first half, the Bears used second-half touchdowns by way of a blocked punt return and an interception return to complete a comeback and ultimately prevail 24-17.

The Titans’ first touchdown of the contest came courtesy of running back Tony Pollard, who made his team debut after signing with Tennessee during the offseason as an unrestricted free agent. He found the end zone on a 26-yard run in the first quarter and paced the offense with 82 rushing yards and 94 total scrimmage yards.

Pollard was one of 20 players who made their Titans debut in the contest after joining the organization during the offseason. That number included six newcomers who were in the starting lineup on defense, plus five new additions who started on offense. The Titans scored their second touchdown on a 17-yard pass from second-year quarterback Will Levis to tight end Chig Okonkwo.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Titans limited the Bears to 148 total yards. That was the fewest yards by a Titans opponent since the defense surrendered 127 yards to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 19, 2010. Additionally, the 64 net passing yards allowed at Chicago marked the best performance by the Titans defense since the same date against Pittsburgh, when the Steelers threw for 21 total yards.

The Bears also mustered only 11 first downs against the Titans defense and converted only 15.4 percent on third down (2-of-14). Outside linebacker Harold Landry III and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day each recorded a sack.

THE JETS

This week the Jets will be making their second consecutive road trip to begin the season after opening at the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football (Sept. 9).

Robert Saleh is in his fourth year as the head coach of the Jets. The former 49ers defensive coordinator arrived in New York in 2021 and went 18-33 in his first three campaigns, including a 7-10 mark in both 2022 and 2023. Saleh’s 2023 Jets ranked third overall on defense (292.3 yards allowed per game) and second in passing defense (168.3).

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in his second year in New York. The four-time NFL MVP ranks ninth in NFL history in career passing yards (59,055 entering 2024) and fifth in touchdown passes (475 entering 2024). Following an 18-year term in Green Bay, he was traded to New York in 2023, only to suffer a season-ending injury in the season opener.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

