Titans Hold 4th Overall Pick in 2026 NFL Draft

NASHVILLE – The Titans currently hold the fourth overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The NFL released the order on Monday at the conclusion of the regular season.

The Top 10:

1 – Raiders (3-14)

2 – Jets (3-14)

3 – Cardinals (3-14)

4 – Titans (3-14)

5 – Giants (4-13)

6 – Browns (5-12)

7 – Commanders (5-12)

8 – Saints (6-11)

9 – Chiefs (6-11)

10 – Bengals (6-11)

*Ties were broken by figuring the aggregate won-lost-tied percentage of each involved club’s regular season opponents and awarding preferential selection order to the club which faced the schedule of teams with the lowest aggregate won-lost-tied percentage.

The Titans, with a .574 strength of schedule, officially had the toughest schedule in the NFL in 2025. They lost a tiebreaker to the Raiders (.538 strength of schedule), Jets (.552 strength of schedule) and Cardinals (.571 strength of schedule).

The 2026 NFL Draft is set for April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. Source: Tennesseetitans.com Click For More Sports News

