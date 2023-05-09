Titans Hire Anthony Robinson as Assistant General Manager

NASHVILLE – The Titans have hired Anthony Robinson as assistant general manager.

In his role with the Titans, Robinson will oversee the scouting staff, both college and pro.

Robinson joins Chad Brinker, hired earlier this offseason as assistant GM, under new general manager Ran Carthon.

Robinson recently completed his 15th season in the Falcons personnel department and his fourth as the team’s Director of College Scouting.

Carthon and Robinson worked together in Atlanta when Carthon served as a pro scout with the Falcons.

Last year, the Falcons 2022 draft class produced the team’s leading receiver in first-round selection Drake Long, their leading rusher in fifth-rounder Tyler Allgeier and their fifth-ranked tackler in second-round selection Troy Andersen. During Robinson’s 15 years with the Falcons, they earned six playoff appearances, three division titles and one NFC Championship.

Robinson began his career in Atlanta as a scouting assistant for three seasons before being elevated to Southeast Area scout and then the team’s Eastern Regional scout covering half the country in 2016.

Prior to arriving in Atlanta, Robinson worked with BLESTO Scouting as a Scouting Assistant intern from (2007-08), an Undergraduate Assistant coach (wide receivers) at Florida State University (2005-07) and in the Baltimore Ravens player personnel department as an intern in 2006.

Robinson is a native of Tallahassee, Fla., where he lettered four years in football and track at Godby High School. Robinson played running back at Morgan State University before transferring to Florida State University and earning his bachelor’s degree in Sports Management in 2006.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

