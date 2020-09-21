Titans Hang on for Victory Against Jacksonville

NASHVILLE — Celebrating a home-opening win with more than seven fans in attendance would have been preferable for the Tennessee Titans (2-0) on Sunday. Mike Vrabel’s team settled anyway for winning their first two games of a season for only the third time since 1999 with a 33-30 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1).

Of course, it could not come without end-of-game angst, a Stephen Gostkowski game-winning kick and continued heroics by quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

“I would say the guys went up and made plays and helped Ryan (Tannehill) out like it is all the time,” Vrabel said after the game. “Humph (Adam Humphries) or Corey (Davis), Jonnu (Smith). Those guys went up and caught the football, attacked the football, and that was really good to see. It’s not all one guy. We understand that. So that was where we were today.”

It takes the collective over an individual effort for a football team to accomplish the ultimate goal, of course.

