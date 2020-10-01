Titans Game Against Steelers Postponed

According to nfl.com the Titans-Steelers game originally scheduled for Sunday will be rescheduled to allow additional time for further daily COVID-19 testing.

Details on the new game date and time will be announced as soon as possible

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said the team is preparing to travel to Tennessee according to Jim Wyatt at tennesseetitans.com

Following their game Sunday, the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings have suspended in-person team activities due to positive COVID-19 tests among the Titans organization, reports Nick Shook with nfl.com.