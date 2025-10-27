Titans Fall to Colts 38-14 in Lopsided Division Loss

October 26, 2025 — The Tennessee Titans suffered their seventh consecutive defeat, falling 38-14 to the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. The loss drops the Titans to 1-7 on the season, while the Colts improved to 7-1 in the AFC South.
Colts Dominate from Start
Indianapolis jumped out to a 10-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back, outgaining Tennessee 420-341 in total yards. The Colts controlled both sides of the ball while the Titans struggled to find any offensive rhythm.
Quarterback Battle Goes Indianapolis’ Way
Daniel Jones outperformed Cam Ward in a game that showcased the difference between the two division rivals.
|Quarterback
|Team
|Completions
|Attempts
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|Interceptions
|Sacks
|Daniel Jones
|IND
|21
|31
|272
|3
|0
|3
|Cam Ward
|TEN
|22
|38
|259
|1
|1
|4
Jones threw three touchdown passes, connecting with Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Jonathan Taylor. Ward’s lone touchdown came on an 11-yard pass to Gunnar Helm in the second quarter before the Titans offense stalled.
Taylor Torches Titans Defense
Jonathan Taylor dominated on the ground for Indianapolis, while the Titans running game couldn’t sustain drives.
|Running Back
|Team
|Carries
|Yards
|Average
|Long
|Touchdowns
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|13
|155
|11.9
|80
|2
|Tyjae Spears
|TEN
|11
|65
|5.9
|9
|1
|Tony Pollard
|TEN
|14
|48
|3.4
|10
|0
Taylor’s explosive 80-yard touchdown run in the third quarter extended Indianapolis’ lead to 24-7 and ended any comeback hopes. He added an 18-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Spears scored a late touchdown with the game already decided.
Defense Struggles Continue
The Titans defense allowed 164 rushing yards and 256 net passing yards. Indianapolis committed no turnovers while forcing one Ward interception. Tennessee managed four sacks but couldn’t generate enough pressure to disrupt the Colts’ attack.
