Titans Fall to Browns 27-3

CLEVELAND – The Titans made too many mistakes by the lake here on Sunday.

Throw in a sluggish day by the offense and a shaky day from the defense and it helped add up to a miserable 27-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

In the process, the Titans dropped to 1-2.

“(The Browns) are a good football team, give them credit,” Titans Coach Mike Vrabel said. “They were much, much better than we were today – coaching, playing, the whole bit. We contributed to that. There were some things that we did that affected that, but they beat us today in every area.”

It was an ugly day from the start for the Titans, who had trouble getting anything going on offense against a Browns defense that harassed quarterback Ryan Tannehill all game.

Tannehill, who completed just 13-of-25 passes for 104 yards in the game, was sacked five times, including 3.5 times by Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

“It’s frustrating,” Tannehill said. “I haven’t been part of a whole lot of games here that ended like that. Not the way we wanted to go out and play on either side of the ball, and we have to be better.”

The Titans couldn’t run the ball either – running back Derrick Henry managed just 20 yards on 11 carries.

“You never want to lose like that,” Henry said. “It’s a tough loss, and we have to learn from it. We can’t go in the corner and cry about it. You have to hold each other accountable, be a team, play like a team.

“It is all about improving and getting better.”

Defensively, the Titans gave up too many plays, and committed too many penalties at Cleveland Browns Stadium, located next to Lake Erie.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson completed 27-of-33 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns.

The Browns outgained the Titans 341 to 94 in total yards, and they had 23 first downs compared to just six for the Titans.

The Titans committed eight penalties for 80 yards.

