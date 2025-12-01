Titans Fall 25-3 to Jaguars

NASHVILLE – And we’re on to December.

The Titans ended November with a forgettable performance on Sunday, losing 25-3 to the Jaguars in a game that quashed any positive feelings the team might have had following some close losses in previous weeks.

“It was a big step back,” guard Peter Skoronski said. “It was a pretty rough performance, I think we all saw that. We have to look at everything and figure it out.”

On this day, the Titans didn’t produce much offense in a game when they once again committed way too many penalties while playing not enough defense when it mattered.

With the loss, the Titans dropped to 1-11.

Five games remain in the 2025 season.

“Yeah, it’s sloppy,” interim coach Mike McCoy said. “You look at the whole thing, you have 10 penalties, two turnovers, some big plays were given up. We weren’t very good on third down offensively, where that’s where we had been better the past couple weeks. I think it was 2-of-12 or whatever. That’s never going to be good enough. So there’s a lot of things—it was a sloppy game all around.”

Quarterback Cam Ward finished the game 24-of-38 for 141 yards in the contest, but the Titans managed just 11 first downs and 188 net yards. The Titans were penalized 10 times for 86 yards.

And, yes, the team was 2-of-12 on third down, which is just 16.7 percent.

Returner Chimere Dike turned the ball over with a fumble, and later running back Tony Pollard lost a fumble as well.

Ward brushed off talk that the team had made strides in recent weeks, after losing three consecutive games by seven, three and six points.

“I mean, I am big on results,” Ward said. “Wins and losses are the only things I care about. Strides? We haven’t made any strides. We’ve got the same outcome for the last couple of weeks. So, it’s more about winning a football game now, it doesn’t matter how it gets done.”

The Titans took an early 3-0 lead on a 28-yard field goal by kicker Joey Slye, which capped a 70-yard drive that was highlighted by 36 rushing yards from Pollard.

But the Jaguars answered back with a long scoring drive of their own, capping it off with a three-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence to receiver Jakobi Meyers to make it 7-3.

Following the fumble on the ensuing kickoff by Dike, the Jaguars scored again on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Lawrence to tight end Brenton Strange, and after a two-point conversion, it was 15-3 one play into the second quarter.

After a 45-yard field goal by kicker Cam Little, the Jaguars led the Titans 18-3 at the half.

Mistakes continued to cost the Titans in the second half.

A roughing the punter penalty on Titans safety Mike Brown on fourth-and-20 gave Jacksonville a first down, and the Jaguars ended a 15-play drive with another score, this one a two-yard touchdown run by Bhayshul Tuten to make it 25-3 at the 6:45 mark of the third quarter.

The game featured a pair of scuffles from the two teams, with Brown being disqualified from the contest. Edge Arden Key was in the middle of a sideline scrum that resulted in him being flagged for roughing the passer and unnecessary roughness.

“Everybody has to look in the mirror, individually, and just do their 1/11,” Key said. “And put good stuff out there on film. We have to be better.”

The Titans return to action next Sunday against the Browns in Cleveland. Source: Tennesseetitans.com

