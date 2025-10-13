Titans Fall 20-10 to Raiders

LAS VEGAS – The Titans better hope what happened in Vegas stays in Vegas.

In the Sin City, the Titans committed plenty of sins that got them beat.

The team’s 20-10 loss to the Raiders halted the positive feelings coming from last week’s win at Arizona, and it dropped the team to 1-5.

“It’s disappointing all the way around,” Coach Brian Callahan said after the game. “It’s disappointing we can’t find a way to play better offensively, and that’s why we’re at where we’re at.

“I am incredible discouraged by the outcome. We felt good coming into the game, and to not be able to perform well on offense, and to not be able to score points, is disappointing. We all have to be better.”

Quarterback Cam Ward threw a touchdown pass late, but the Titans sputtered on offense for most of the day and turned the ball over three times.

While the defense battled, and did its part to keep the game close, this wasn’t a day for complementary football, as the Titans couldn’t muster up much offense on a day when Ward was sacked five times, and was responsible for all three of the team’s turnovers.

Ward finished the day 26-of-38 passes for 222 yards and an interception. Ward also lost two fumbles on the day.

“Real disappointed, just as an offense, especially myself,” Ward said after the game. “Any time you have three turnovers you are not going to have a chance to win the game. … I know I can’t let it happen, but we have to keep going.

“At the end of the day, there’s no excuses out there for us. We just have to be better, and I have to be better. Any time you are scoring 10 points, you are not winning the football game. Offensively, we just have to (help) the defense. They’ve done their part the whole season and we just have to start doing ours.”

The Titans were forced to play catch-up football from the get-go, and they couldn’t do it.

The Raiders took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter on a 50-yard field goal from kicker Daniel Carlson on their opening possession.

While the Titans defense created havoc early, providing consistent pressure on Raiders quarterback Geno Smith, the offense struggled to get anything going.

Then, late in the second quarter, disaster struck.

That’s when Raiders linebacker Devin White sacked Ward deep in Tennessee territory, forcing a fumble in the process. The Raiders recovered it at the Titans two-yard line, and cashed it in for a short touchdown pass from Smith to tight end Michael Mayer to make it 10-0.

The Titans appeared to be headed for points at the end of the first half, but Ward was hit as he threw the ball, and it was intercepted, and it was 10-0 at halftime.

The Raiders then stretched the lead to 17-0 midway through the third quarter on a three-yard touchdown run by Ashton Jeanty.

The Titans finally got on the scoreboard with 1:08 left in the third quarter on a 46-yard field goal by kicker Matthew Wright, which capped an eight-play, 51-yard drive.

But the Titans couldn’t make it much of a game after that, as the Raiders extended their lead to 20-3 on another Carlson field goal with 7:14 left to make it 20-3.

A one-yard touchdown pass from Ward to tight end David Martin-Robinson made it 20-10 with 3:03 left, but it was too little, too late.

“It is frustrating, and I hate losing,” linebacker Cody Barton said. “But you have to keep going, this is part of the job. We have to keep fighting, keep sticking together, keep trusting each other. Obviously there will be things on both sides of the ball that we need to fix and change from that, but we can’t point fingers and we have to stick together.”

The Titans return to action next week against the New England Patriots at Nissan Stadium. Source: Tennesseetitans.com

