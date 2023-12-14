Titans Edge Rusher Harold Landry Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

NASHVILLE – December 13, 2023 – Titans edge rusher Harold Landry has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Landry led the Titans with three sacks in the team’s 28-27 win over the Dolphins on Monday night. All three sacks came in the fourth quarter, and the sack total established a new career high for Landry.

It was the team’s first three-sack performance in the regular season since defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons recorded three sacks vs the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 7, 2021.

Landry recorded a 10-yard sack of Tua Tagovailoa in the fourth quarter of Monday’s game, and he then added a nine-yard sack on Miami’s next possession.

Landry was also credited with a sack in the final 30 seconds of the fourth quarter to seal the one-point victory, when he took down Tagovailoa for a three-yard loss on fourth-and-two.

Landry was also credited with five tackles in the contest.

Landry now has 8.5 sacks on the season, and 39.5 in his career total to 39.5 sacks. On Monday, he passed Kyle Vanden Bosch (38.5) for 11th place on the team’s all-time sack list. He owns the team’s seventh-best total since individual sacks became an official NFL statistic in 1982.

The Titans return to action on Sunday against the Texans at Nissan Stadium.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

