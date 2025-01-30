Titans DT Jeffery Simmons Added to Pro Bowl Roster

Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons is headed back to the Pro Bowl.

Simmons on Wednesday was named as a replacement for the Pro Bowl Games. He’s replacing Ravens DL Nnamdi Madubuike, who is unable to participate due to an injury.

It will be the third Pro Bowl appearance for Simmons, who was also named a Pro Bowler in 2021 and 2022.

Simmons finished second on the team with 76 tackles in 2024, and he also led the team with 42 quarterback pressures. Simmons also tallied five sacks, 11 tackles for a loss and four passes defensed, along with two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

The Pro Bowl Games run Thursday through Sunday in Orlando, Florida, and include skills competitions and a flag football game.

Simmons will take part in the dodgeball and tug-of-war competitions.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email