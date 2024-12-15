Titans Drop Close Battle To Bengals Despite Late Rally

On December 15, 2024, the Tennessee Titans showed flashes of brilliance but ultimately fell short against the Cincinnati Bengals, losing 37-27 at Nissan Stadium. The home team started strong, jumping to an early 14-7 lead behind Tony Pollard’s touchdown run and an impressive opening quarter.

Backup quarterback Mason Rudolph provided a spark for the Titans’ offense after entering the game, demonstrating poise and accuracy in relief of starter Will Levis. The veteran signal-caller engineered two fourth-quarter scoring drives to keep Tennessee within striking distance.

Here are the quarterback performances from both teams:

QB Att Cmp Yds TD Int Rate Rudolph 26 21 209 2 1 109.8 Levis 12 8 89 0 3 49.0 Burrow 37 26 271 3 2 95.7

Rookie Tyjae Spears continued to showcase his versatility, contributing both on the ground and through the air. The dynamic playmaker finished with 92 total yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, providing a glimpse of the Titans’ future offensive potential.

Here are the rushing statistics for the key backs:

RB Att Yds Avg TD Pollard 17 45 2.7 1 Spears 4 5 1.3 1 Brown 25 97 3.9 1

Despite the loss, tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo had his most productive game of the season, leading the team with eight receptions for 59 yards. Josh Whyle added his second touchdown catch of the year in the fourth quarter, highlighting Tennessee’s emerging young talent at the position.

