Titans dominate Chiefs in Lopsided Victory

December 21st, 2025 — The Tennessee Titans rolled past the Kansas City Chiefs 26-9 at Nissan Stadium, controlling the game from start to finish. The victory improved Tennessee’s record to 3-12 while dropping Kansas City to 6-9 in a game that was never competitive after the opening quarter.

The Titans dominated time of possession 38:01 to 21:59 and outgained the Chiefs 376-133 in total yards. Tennessee’s offense found rhythm early and never relented, converting 9-of-17 third downs while the Chiefs managed just 1-of-9.

Ward leads efficient Titans offense

Cam Ward orchestrated the Tennessee attack with precision, completing 21-of-28 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. His 122.3 passer rating reflected his command of the offense as he spread the ball effectively to multiple receivers.

Quarterback Comp Att Yards TD INT Rating Cam Ward 21 28 228 2 0 122.3 Chris Oladokun 11 16 111 0 0 88.3 Gardner Minshew II 3 8 15 0 0 45.8

The Titans opened the scoring with a safety in the second quarter when Jeffery Simmons tackled Kareem Hunt in the end zone. Ward then connected with Chigoziem Okonkwo for a 7-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 9-3 before halftime.

Titans ground game wears down Chiefs defense

Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears formed a punishing one-two punch in the backfield, combining for 154 rushing yards and a touchdown on 34 carries. Pollard’s 102 yards on 21 attempts provided the physical running that kept Kansas City’s defense on its heels throughout the afternoon.

Running Back Team Att Yards TD Long Tony Pollard TEN 21 102 0 15 Tyjae Spears TEN 13 52 1 15 Isiah Pacheco KAN 8 34 0 6

Spears added 52 yards and caught five passes for 53 receiving yards, capping his performance with a 4-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter that put the game away at 23-9. The running game opened opportunities in the passing attack, with Okonkwo catching six passes for 44 yards and a score.

Chiefs offense struggles with backup quarterbacks

Kansas City’s quarterback situation proved difficult as Chris Oladokun and Gardner Minshew II combined for just 126 passing yards. The Chiefs were sacked four times for 44 yards, with the Tennessee defensive front applying constant pressure.

The Chiefs managed only three Harrison Butker field goals after the safety, never threatening the end zone. Kansas City’s offense converted just one third down all game and gained only 51 rushing yards on 15 attempts, leaving them one-dimensional against Tennessee’s front seven.

James Williams led the Titans defense with nine tackles and a sack, while Jeffery Simmons recorded two tackles for loss and the critical safety that gave Tennessee its first points. The defensive performance forced Kansas City into obvious passing situations throughout the game.

Tennessee added a field goal late in the fourth quarter to reach the final 26-9 margin, capping a thorough victory that saw the Titans control every phase of the game in front of 61,752 fans.

