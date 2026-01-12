Titans Complete Interviews With Seven Candidates in Head Coach Search

NASHVILLE – The Titans have completed interviews with seven candidates in the first week of the franchise’s head coach search.

More interviews will be conducted in the coming week.

Here’s a look at the candidates interviewed so far, and some background:

Lou Anarumo, Colts defensive coordinator (Zoom)

Anarumo just wrapped up his first season with the Colts as the team’s defensive coordinator. He has 37 years of coaching experience, including the past 14 seasons in the NFL. Prior to Indianapolis, Anarumo served six seasons (2019-24) as the defensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals. In 2018, Anarumo was the defensive backs coach for the New York Giants, and prior to New York, he served as the defensive backs coach for the Miami Dolphins for six seasons (2012-17). Prior to the NFL, Anarumo spent 23 seasons at the collegiate level. He served as the defensive backs coach at Purdue for eight seasons (2004-2011). Prior to Purdue, Anarumo was the defensive backs coach at Marshall for three seasons (2001-03), and he also served as special teams coordinator in 2003. Anarumo was assistant head coach at Harvard for six seasons (1995-2000), where he worked with the defensive backs and coordinated the special teams. From 1992-94, Anarumo was defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at the United States Merchant Marine Academy. He also served as the admissions liaison to the athletics department. Anarumo was a graduate assistant at Syracuse for two seasons (1990-91). From January to June 1990, he was a part-time running backs coach at his alma mater, Wagner. He served in the same role at the United States Merchant Marine Academy from September 1989 to January 1990.

Jason Garrett, former Cowboys head coach (in-person)

Garrett served as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys from 2010-19, when he won three division titles, was named Associated Press Coach of the Year in 2016, and compiled an 85-67 (.559) regular-season record, the second-most wins for a head coach in team history. Garrett began his coaching career as the quarterbacks coach for the Miami Dolphins under Nick Saban. He also served as the offensive coordinator for both the Cowboys and New York Giants. Prior to becoming a coach, Garrett had a 14-year NFL playing career with the Cowboys, Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dolphins, and New Orleans Saints, predominantly as a backup quarterback. He was part of three Super Bowl-winning teams with the Cowboys in 1992, 1993 and 1995, and was a member of the NFC Champion Giants in 2000. Garrett joined NBC Sports in April 2022, and he serves as a studio analyst for Football Night in America.

Vance Joseph, Broncos defensive coordinator (Zoom)

Joseph is in his fifth season with the Denver Broncos and third as defensive coordinator in 2025 after being hired by the club in February 2023. He’s in his second stint with the Broncos, previously serving as the team’s head coach for two seasons from 2017-18. This season, Joseph’s defense ranked third in points allowed per game (18.3), second in yards allowed per contest (278.2) and first in sacks (68). With 26 years of cumulative coaching experience at the professional and collegiate levels, Joseph re-joined the Broncos after working as defensive coordinator for Arizona from 2019-22. His other NFL stops include Miami (2016), Cincinnati (2014-15), Houston (2011-13) and San Francisco (2005-10). As head coach of the Broncos from 2017-18, Joseph oversaw a team that featured a defensive unit that ranked tied for fifth in rushing scores allowed (20) and eighth in yards per game allowed (327.6). Joseph went 11-21 as a head coach.

Mike McCoy, Titans interim head coach (in-person)

McCoy was named Titans interim head coach back on October 13, when he replaced Brian Callahan. McCoy led the Titans the final 11 games of the 2025 season, and the team went 2-9 under his guidance. McCoy has 23 years of coaching experience in the NFL. He served as head coach with the San Diego Chargers from 2013-16. McCoy was hired as senior offensive assistant with the Titans last March after previously serving three seasons as quarterbacks coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars. McCoy previously coached with the Carolina Panthers (2000-2008), Denver Broncos (2009-2012 and 2017), San Diego Chargers (2013-2016), and Arizona Cardinals (2018) before joining the Jaguars in 2022.

Matt Nagy, Chiefs offensive coordinator (Zoom)

Nagy just wrapped up his ninth season with the Chiefs in 2025 and fifth as the team’s offensive coordinator. Nagy was promoted to offensive coordinator after rejoining Kansas City in 2022 as senior offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach. Prior to that, Nagy spent four years as head coach for the Chicago Bears (2018-21). During Nagy’s first stint in KC, he led the offense in QB Patrick Mahomes’ rookie season (2017) after serving as co-offensive coordinator alongside Brad Childress in 2016. He spent his first three seasons with the Chiefs as the quarterbacks coach (2013-15). Nagy was a part of three Super Bowl appearances with the Chiefs, including victories in Super Bowl LVII and LVIII. Nagy, the 2018 Associated Press and PFWA Coach of the Year, compiled a 34-31 record with one division championship and two playoff appearances in four seasons (2018-21) as the head coach of the Bears. Before joining the Chiefs coaching staff, Nagy spent three years on the offensive staff of the Philadelphia Eagles, spending two seasons as the franchise’s offensive quality control coach (2011-12). He was promoted to that role after he served as a coaches assistant during the 2010 campaign. His initial experience with the Eagles came in 2008 and 2009 when he served as a coaching intern during Eagles training camp.

Steve Spagnuola, Chiefs defensive coordinator (Zoom)

Spagnuolo just finished his seventh season as the Chiefs defensive coordinator. In his career, he owns four Super Bowl rings (XLII, LIV, LVII and LVIII) as a defensive coordinator making him the only coordinator in NFL history to win four Super Bowls and sole coordinator to win a Super Bowl with two different franchises (Giants XLII, Chiefs LIV, LVII and LVIII). He is a part of one of just eight teams in NFL history to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles (LVII and LVIII) and has appeared in three-straight (LVII, LVIII and LIX). Prior to joining the Chiefs, Spagnuolo served as the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants for three seasons (2015-17) and was named the Giants interim head coach for the final four weeks of the 2017 season. After his first stop with the Giants (2007-08), Spagnuolo was hired as head coach of the St. Louis Rams, where he spent three seasons at the helm (2009-11) and led the Rams to a six-game turnaround between 2009-10. Spagnuolo also had a stint as defensive coordinator of the New Orleans Saints (2012). Following New Orleans, he spent two seasons on the defensive staff of the Baltimore Ravens, first as a senior defensive assistant (2013) and then as assistant head coach/secondary coach (2014).

Kevin Stefanski, former Browns head coach (in-person)

Stefanski served as head coach of the Cleveland Browns the past six seasons. The Browns finished the 2025 season with a 5-12 record. From 2020 to 2023, Stefanski led the Browns to two playoff appearances and the highest winning percentage (.552) for the team over a four-year stretch since 1986-89. Stafanski was twice named NFL Coach of the Year. Stefanski posted a 45-56 regular-season record and guided Cleveland to the playoffs in 2020 and 2023. He won his first Coach of the Year award in 2020 following a season in which the Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round of the playoffs, the franchise’s first postseason victory since 1994. He won his second Coach of the Year award for helping guide Cleveland back to the playoffs in 2023. Stefanski spent 14 years coaching with the Minnesota Vikings before taking over as the Browns head coach. He served as a general assistant, assistant quarterbacks coach, tight ends coach, running backs coach and lead quarterbacks coach in Minnesota. He was the Vikings offensive coordinator for one season before coming to Cleveland. Source: Tennesseetitans.com Click For More Sports News

