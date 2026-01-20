Titans Complete Interviews With Matt Nagy, Robert Saleh as Finalists for Head Coach Job

NASHVILLE – The Titans on Monday interviewed Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as finalists for the team’s head coach position.

Both interviews have now been completed.

Nagy previously interviewed virtually with team officials.

It was Saleh’s first interview with team officials. Saleh was initially scheduled for a virtual interview on Sunday, but after the 49ers lost to the Seahawks on Saturday night, he was freed up to do an in-person interview. The team’s search committee felt good enough about Saleh and the information they’d gathered during the process to make him a finalist, and decided to bring him to Nashville to talk in person.

The Titans interviewed a total of 15 candidates during the first two weeks of the team’s coaching search.

Nagy just wrapped up his ninth season with the Chiefs in 2025 and fifth as the team’s offensive coordinator. Nagy was promoted to offensive coordinator after rejoining Kansas City in 2022 as senior offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach. Prior to that, Nagy spent four years as head coach for the Chicago Bears (2018-21).

During Nagy’s first stint in Kansas City, he led the offense in QB Patrick Mahomes’ rookie season (2017) after serving as co-offensive coordinator alongside Brad Childress in 2016. He spent his first three seasons with the Chiefs as the quarterbacks coach (2013-15).

Nagy was a part of three Super Bowl appearances with the Chiefs, including victories in Super Bowl LVII and LVIII.

Nagy, the 2018 Associated Press and PFWA Coach of the Year, compiled a 34-31 record with one division championship and two playoff appearances in four seasons (2018-21) as the head coach of the Bears.

Before joining the Chiefs coaching staff, Nagy spent three years on the offensive staff of the Philadelphia Eagles, spending two seasons as the franchise’s offensive quality control coach (2011-12). He was promoted to that role after he served as a coaches assistant during the 2010 campaign. His initial experience with the Eagles came in 2008 and 2009 when he served as a coaching intern during Eagles training camp.

Saleh just wrapped up his 21st NFL season, and in his second stint as defensive coordinator with the 49ers.

Before returning to the 49ers, Saleh spent three-plus seasons (2021-24) as head coach of the New York Jets, where his teams went a combined 20-36.

Before taking the helm in New York, Saleh spent four seasons (2017-20) as the defensive coordinator for the 49ers.

In 2019, Saleh was named Coordinator of the Year by Sporting News after leading the 49ers defense to rank second in the NFL in total yards allowed per game (281.8), the fewest total yards allowed per game by the team since 1997 (250.8).

Saleh joined San Francisco after three years (2014-16) as the linebackers coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Prior to Jacksonville, Saleh spent three seasons (2011-13) as a defensive quality control coach for the Seattle Seahawks. Before joining the Seahawks, Saleh spent six seasons with the Houston Texans, serving as a coaching intern (2005), defensive assistant (2006-08) and assistant linebackers coach (2009-10). Saleh joined the Texans after three seasons working in the collegiate ranks.

He began his career as an offensive assistant/tight ends (2002) and defensive assistant/defensive line (2003) at Michigan State University before spending one season (2004) as a defensive assistant/defensive line coach at Central Michigan University and a brief stint (2005) at the University of Georgia as a defensive assistant/linebackers coach. Source: Tennesseetitans.com More Sports News

