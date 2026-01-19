Titans Complete Head Coach Interviews With Eight More Candidates

NASHVILLE – The Titans have completed interviews with eight more candidates in the second week of the franchise’s head coach search.

The process is expected to continue in the coming days as the team zeroes in on hiring a new coach.

Last week, the Titans announced they’d completed interviews with Matt Nagy, Steve Spagnuola, Vance Joseph, Lou Anarumo, Kevin Stefanski, Mike McCoy, and Jason Garrett.

Here’s a look at the most recent interviews, and some background on each candidate:

Brian Daboll, former Giants head coach (in-person)

The Giants parted ways with Daboll back in November, after a 2-8 start to his fourth season in New York. Daboll amassed a 20-40-1 record over his three and a half seasons with the Giants, a tenure that began with promise with a postseason berth in 2022. After going 9-7-1 in Daboll’s debut campaign, however, the Giants won just 11 more games over the next two and a half seasons. Before joining the Giants, Daboll served four seasons as offensive coordinator with the Buffalo Bills (2018-2021), and he was named the AP Assistant Coach of the Year in 2020. In Buffalo, he helped oversee the development of quarterback Josh Allen, who finished second in the MVP voting in 2020 and set numerous franchise single-season records. Prior to Buffalo, Daboll won a national championship as the offensive coordinator at Alabama in 2017, where he coached future NFL starting quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa. Daboll spent 10 seasons with the Patriots (2000-06, 2013-16) in a variety of roles, and he been an OC for the Browns (2009-10), Dolphins (2011) and Chiefs (2012) in addition to his work as an assistant coach with the Jets in the NFL, and William & Mary and Michigan State in college.

Jonathan Gannon, former Cardinals head coach (in-person)

The Cardinals relieved Gannon of his duties earlier this month after the team finished 3-14 in 2025, bringing Gannon’s record to 15-36 in his three seasons as the franchise’s head coach. Prior to being hired by the Cardinals, Gannon served as defensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021-22 after serving as the defensive backs/cornerbacks coach for the Indianapolis Colts from 2018-20. Prior to arriving in Indianapolis, Gannon served as assistant defensive backs/quality control coach with the Minnesota Vikings under head coach Mike Zimmer from 2014-17. Before that, Gannon worked in Tennessee, with the Titans, as defensive assistant/quality control coach during the 2012-13 seasons after holding the same position with the Atlanta Falcons in 2007. From 2009-11, he spent time in several scouting roles with the St. Louis Rams. Gannon was a student assistant (2003-05) and a graduate assistant (2006) at Louisville.

Jeff Hafley, Packers defensive coordinator (virtual)

Hafley just completed his second season with the Packers. Prior to joining Green Bay, Hafley served as the head coach at Boston College for four seasons (2020-23), leading the Eagles to bowl eligibility in three of his four years at the helm. Prior to that, Hafley spent one season as co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach at Ohio State in 2019, helping the Buckeyes to a Big Ten title and a spot in the College Football Playoff. He served as the defensive backs coach for the San Francisco 49ers from 2016-18, secondary coach for the Cleveland Browns from 2014-15, and prior to that served as assistant defensive backs coach (2012) and secondary/safeties coach (2013) for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hafley began his coaching career at WPI in 2001, and he later served as an assistant at Albany (2002-05), Pittsburgh (2006-10), and Rutgers (2011).

Mike McCarthy, former Packers/Cowboys head coach (in-person)

McCarthy won a Super Bowl and made regular trips to the postseason during his 13-year tenure in Green Bay, from 2006-2008, when the Packers went 135-85-2 during his tenure. McCarthy won 10 playoff games, including a Super Bowl XLV victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He coached Hall of Famer Brett Favre, and future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers. During his time in Green Bay, the Packers made the playoffs nine times, won six division crowns and went to four NFC Championship Games. McCarthy coached the Dallas Cowboys from 2020 to 2024, finishing with a 49-35 regular season record and a 1-3 playoff record, leading them to three playoff berths but failing to reach the NFC Championship. Prior to his days as a head coach, McCarthy served as offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints from 2000-04 and the San Francisco 49ers in 2005, and he also previously served as an assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs from 1993-1998.

Mike McDaniel, former Dolphins head coach (in-person)

McDaniel joined the Dolphins as a first-time head coach in 2022, and the team went 35-33 in his four seasons, along with an 0-2 postseason mark. Prior to being hired as Miami’s head coach, McDaniel served five seasons with the 49ers, including four as their run game coordinator from 2017 to 2020, and one as offensive coordinator in 2021. McDaniel came to San Francisco after two years with the Atlanta Falcons, where he was an offensive assistant working with then wide receivers coach Raheem Morris. McDaniel joined Atlanta following one season (2014) as the Cleveland Browns wide receivers coach. Before his year in Cleveland, McDaniel spent three seasons with Washington, first as an offensive assistant (2011-12) and later moved to wide receivers coach in 2013. From 2009-10, McDaniel served as running backs coach for the UFL’s Sacramento Mountain Lions. Prior to Sacramento, he spent three seasons as an offensive assistant with the Houston Texans (2006-08). McDaniel first entered coaching in the NFL in 2005 as an intern with the Denver Broncos. McDaniel played collegiately at Yale University.

Jesse Minter, Chargers defensive coordinator (virtual)

Minter just wrapped up his second season as defensive coordinator with the Chargers. Minter came to the Chargers after serving as defensive coordinator at the University of Michigan, where his unit was the top-ranked defense in the country in 2023 en route to a College Football Playoff National Championship. Minter was a finalist for the Broyles Award in 2022, an honor annually presented to the top assistant coach in college football. Prior to his time in Ann Arbor, Mich., Minter was the defensive coordinator and safeties coach for Vanderbilt University during the 2021 season. He coached his first four seasons (2017-20) in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, advancing to the role of defensive backs coach his final year with the Ravens. In his four years in Baltimore, the Ravens secured three postseason berths and back-to-back AFC North Division crowns (2018-19). Minter was the defensive coordinator at Georgia State from 2013-16, earning his first Broyles nomination in 2015 with the Panthers. Minter began his coaching career as a defensive intern for the University of Notre Dame in 2006, moving on to be a graduate assistant for the University of Cincinnati for two seasons (2007-08) and coaching a total of four seasons at Indiana State — two as linebackers coach (2009-10) and another two as defensive coordinator (2011-12), marking his first coordinator experience.

Raheem Morris, former Falcons head coach (in-person)

Morris was hired as Atlanta’s coach in January 2024, and the team went 16-18 in his two seasons before he was relieved of his duties earlier this month. Prior to the Falcons, Morris served three seasons as defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams that included a Super Bowl victory. Morris had previously served on the Falcons’ staff starting in 2015, and he was named defensive coordinator in 2020 under Dan Quinn. He became the team’s interim head coach later that season when Quinn was fired. When Morris was hired by the Falcons in 2015, he was named assistant head coach/defensive pass game coordinator. He swapped out the second half of his title in 2016 for wide receivers coach and then added passing game coordinator to it from 2017-19. In 2020, Morris was promoted to defensive coordinator. Prior to joining the Falcons, Morris was head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for three years from 2009-11 The Buccaneers went 17-31 with Morris at the helm. He became the head coach after two seasons as the defensive backs coach. Morris served as defensive coordinator at Kansas State in 2006 after serving as an assistant with the Buccaneers from 2002-2005.

Arthur Smith, Steelers offensive coordinator (virtual)

Smith is in his second season as offensive coordinator with the Steelers after previously serving as head coach for the Atlanta Falcons for three years (2021-23). Smith as 21-30 over three seasons with the Falcons, with his team finishing 7-10 each season. A former Titans assistant, Smith is in his 17th year in the National Football League. Prior to his tenure in Atlanta, Smith orchestrated one of the NFL's top offenses with the Titans in 2019 and 2020. Smith guided a Tennessee offense that averaged 2.86 points/drive in 2020, which not only led the NFL, but also ranked as the eighth-best single-season mark in the League since 2000. The Titans scored TDs on 35.9% of their drives that season, which ranks as the fourth-best single-season mark in the League since 2000. Smith served under four different Titans head coaches, working his way up from his 2011 position of defensive assistant/quality control coach. He also spent time as an offensive assistant/quality control coach (2012), offensive line/tight ends assistant (2013), and assistant tight ends coach (2014-15) before taking over as tight ends coach during the 2015 season and holding the position through 2018. Prior to joining the Titans, Smith spent two years as the defensive quality control coach for the Washington Commanders under Joe Gibbs (2007-08). In addition to his coaching role, he also worked as a college scouting assistant in Washington in 2007. In 2010, Smith worked at Ole Miss as an administrative assistant/defensive intern, working primarily with the linebackers.

