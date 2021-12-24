The Titans Comeback Late to Beat San Francisco

Thursday, December 23

Final Score: 20-17

The 49ers (8-7) blew a second half lead to the Titans (10-5) in the last game of the season on Thursday night.

Randy Bullock hit a 44 yard field goal with 4 seconds left to give Tennessee their first lead. He also nailed a 38 yard attempt in the 3rd quarter.

San Francisco held a 10 point lead going into the second half. They seemed to have this game under control but a late game passing attack from Ryan Tannehill and AJ Brown was lethal.

Brown returned to top form with 11 catches, 149 yards and a touchdown. The Titans quarterback played a productive game with a 75% completion rating and 209 yards. Tennessee also did not turn the ball over which killed their chances last week.

The defense showed up with a game plan to bring pressure which yielded 2 sacks on Jimmy Garoppolo. Denico Autry and Bud Dupree were responsible for those. Also Janoris Jenkins and Amani Hooker snagged interceptions killing potential scoring drives.

The Titans will face the Dolphins (7-7) on January 2nd for their next matchup. They have the potential to clinch the AFC South this week with a loss from the Colts (8-6) against the Cardinals (10-4).