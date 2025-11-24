Titans Come Up Short in 30-24 Loss to Seahawks

NASHVILLE – The Titans, and their fans, got a jolt of excitement with a highlight-reel punt return in the third quarter on Sunday.

Unfortunately, the team didn’t make enough plays around it in a 30-24 loss to the Seahawks.

Chimere Dike’s 90-yard punt return for a touchdown was Tennessee’s biggest highlight on a day when the Titans couldn’t muster up enough offense, or defense.

Yes, the team made it interesting late, when quarterback Cam Ward connected with Dike for a one-yard touchdown with 43 seconds left to make it a one-score game.

But the Titans couldn’t recover the onside kick, ending their hopes for a comeback win.

And, they were once again left with the realization they didn’t do enough.

“The only thing that matters is a win or a loss,” said Ward, who completed 28-of-42 passes for 256 yards in the contest, with a touchdown pass, and a six-yard touchdown run.

“It’s a loss, and we have to continue to try and win games to dig ourselves out of the hole that we’re in. At the end of the day, we get better every week, and we have to emphasize getting better now, getting better faster. And that starts tomorrow.”

For large chunks of the game, the Titans had trouble slowing down Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold and Seattle’s offense, and that kept them from building any kind of momentum on a day when their own offense had trouble finishing drives in the middle portion of the game, which put them in a big hole.

Darnold was 16-of-26 in the contest for 244 yards, with a pair of touchdowns. Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught eight passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns in the game.

Penalties were an issue once again, too – the Titans were penalized 10 times for 63 yards in the game.

With the loss, the Titans dropped to 1-10 on the season.

“The last few weeks, it’s been competitive,” linebacker Cody Barton said. “We’re going to compete. Now, we have to finish the game, and not put ourselves in a situation where we’re behind, trying to win it.

“We’re still looking for that win, that damn win. Everyone is going to stay positive, stay up, and bring that energy. We just need to be consistent.”

The Titans and Seahawks sparred early.

The Titans put together a time-consuming drive (15 yards, 63 yards, 9:09) to start the contest, but it ultimately ended with a 22-yard field goal by kicker Joey Slye. Ward completed a 10-yard pass to tight end Gunnar Helm on a fourth-and-2 play, and he also picked up 18 yards on the ground on the drive before things stalled out near the goal line.

The Seahawks answered back with a scoring drive of their own, and they tied the game at 3-3 on a 47-yard field goal by kicker Jason Myers.

Early in the second quarter, Darnold connected with receiver Smith-Njibga for a 63-yard touchdown pass to make it 10-3, before a 30-yard field goal by Myers made it 13-3 Seattle.

After the Titans were stopped for no gain on a fourth-and-one run by Julius Chestnut, the Seahawks stretched their lead to 16-3 on another field goal by Myers, this one from 36 yards, as time expired in the first half.

The Seahawks opened their lead early in the third quarter on another Darnold-to-Smith-Njigba touchdown pass, this one from 13 yards out. It stretched Seattle’s lead to 23-3 with 13:19 left in the third quarter.

It looked like a blowout might be in store.

Then came the 90-yard punt return by Dike, which tied the Titans’ franchise record, set by Pacman Jones in 2006.

It cut Seatle’s lead to 23-10, and at least for the moment gave Titans fans something to be excited about. Dike became the first Titan to return two punts for touchdowns in a season since Darius Reynaud did so in 2012.

“We kind of fed off that,” Dike said. “It’s something we have to continue to do. When somebody makes a big play, just take the momentum and keep building. It definitely felt good to help flip it.”

But the good feelings were short-lived, as Seattle drove the field in just minutes and stretched their lead to 30-10 on a five-yard touchdown from running back Zach Charbonnet.

The Titans didn’t quit.

Ward and the Titans responded with a nice drive of their own, and capped it off with a six-yard run by the quarterback to make it 30-17 with 1:18 left in the third quarter.

Then, the defense got a big play from edge Arden Key, who sacked Darnold on a fourth-and-three play from the Tennessee 41-yard line with 13:17 left, and the Titans had life.

After a drive deep into Seattle territory eventually stalled, the Titans got the ball back, and that drive ended with a Ward-to-Dike touchdown with 43 seconds left.

But the hope for a comeback win ended on the failed onside kick.

“I just love the way the guys compete,” interim coach Mike McCoy said. “They just keep going. They fight their tails off. It’s been that way the entire time, the way they work, the week of preparation, the little details, the fine focus they had in practice this week.

“We’ve got to find a way to make more plays consistently and not hurt ourselves at certain times of the game like the second series. The first drive of the game, that’s a phenomenal way to start against a really good defense, the plays that we’re making, the efficiency, going down there and getting points to start the game, that’s awesome, but then you come around to the next series and you have a number of penalties. Those are the things against a good football team you have to avoid.”

The Titans return to action next Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Source: Tennesseetitans.com

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email