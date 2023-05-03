Titans Coach Mike Vrabel Voted Into Patriots Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE – Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has earned some pretty nice recognition for his playing career – on Wednesday, Vrabel was voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

A three-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots, Vrabel was voted by fans as the franchise’s 34th inductee. Vrabel joins Troy Brown (2012), Tedy Bruschi (2013), Kevin Faulk (2016), Ty Law (2014), Matt Light (2018), Willie McGinest (2015) and Richard Seymour (2022) as the eighth player to enter the Patriots Hall of Fame as a three-time Super Bowl Champion with the team.

The date and time for the 2023 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be announced at a later date.

“It’s my pleasure to announce Mike Vrabel as this year’s selection to the Patriots Hall of Fame,” Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft said. “Mike’s leadership and versatility were principal to one of the most successful eras in franchise history, propelling the Patriots to three Super Bowl titles in four years and establishing multiple NFL records for consecutive-game win streaks. Many Patriots players have made contributions in all three phases of the game, but none more significantly than Mike. He was an eight-year starter on defense who also regularly contributed on special teams and is the only player in NFL history to score touchdowns on his first 10 career receptions, including touchdowns in back-to-back Super Bowl victories. He was respected for his football intellect and was destined to become a head coach in this league. I look forward to welcoming him back to New England, where his induction will preserve his legacy as one of the greatest players in franchise history.”

Vrabel, who took over as head coach of the Titans in 2018, joined the Patriots before the 2001 season, following a four-year career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

During his eight seasons in New England, Vrabel played a key role on defense on three Super Bowl championship teams (2001, 2003 and 2004). He also caught eight regular season passes and two more in the playoffs. All 10 of his receptions were for touchdowns, including receptions in back-to-back Super Bowl wins over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII and Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX.

Vrabel earned Pro Bowl and first-team Associated Press All-Pro honors following the 2007 season.

Beginning in 2007, the Patriots started a new tradition, inducting one player or head coach into the team’s Hall of Fame each year. The process for induction involves a panel of media, alumni and staff who collectively nominate the players or head coaches most deserving of induction. After the nominations are made, the committee votes and the top three tallies become that year’s finalists. The Patriots then give fans the opportunity to vote online to select each year’s hall of fame inductee. The Patriots are the only team in the NFL that allows their fans to make the final selection for enshrinement into the franchise’s highest honor.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com