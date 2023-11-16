Titans Claim OL Calvin Throckmorton, Place LB Chance Campbell on Injured Reserve

November 15, 2023 – The Titans have claimed offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton off waivers.

Throckmorton (6-5, 309) was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday.

To make room on the team’s 53-man roster, the Titans placed linebacker Chance Campbell on Injured Reserve.

Throckmorton started the past seven games (four at right guard, three at left guard) for the Panthers. The former Oregon lineman started 20 games for the Saints over the past three seasons.

In his career, Throckmorton has played in 40 games, with 27 starts.

Over his 27 starts, he has seen time at both guard positions. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the New Orleans in 2020 and spent his entire rookie season on their practice squad.

As a college player at Oregon, he made 52 consecutive starts (41-RT, 5-LT, 3-RG, 3-C) and allowed just one sack over his final 45 games.

The Titans face the Jaguars on Sunday in Jacksonville.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

