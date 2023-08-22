Titans Caleb Farley’s Father Dies Following Home Explosion

A home explosion claimed the life of the father of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley on August 22, 2023, WSMV reports.

The massive explosion occurred in the early morning hours on Tuesday at Farley’s home in North Carolina.

According to Iredell County Emergency Management, Farley’s dad Robert Farley, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene and a 25-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Atrium Health Medical Center in Charlotte.

Father of #Titans CB Caleb Farley killed in overnight house explosion. “What's most important is that we do everything that we can to support him, emotionally, (as) teammates, coaches, organization.” READ https://t.co/umeXpwDr6C pic.twitter.com/w9qH8Jre97 — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) August 22, 2023

Purchased by Fraley in May of 2022, the multimillion dollar home that once occupied over more than 6,300 square was completely destroyed.

An investigation into the cause of the explosion is being lead by Iredell County Fire Marshal, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Caleb Farley, 24, was drafted in the first-round by the Titans in 2021. He played college football for Virginia Tech.