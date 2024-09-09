Titans Blow Big Lead, Fall to Bears 24-17 in Season Opener

CHICAGO – In the Windy City, the Titans saw a big lead drift away.

The Bears rallied for a 24-17 win over the Titans in the regular season opener here at Soldier Field.

The Titans wasted a solid day from the defense, which couldn’t overcome a big special teams gaffe and mistakes by Tennessee’s offense.

“I loved the way we played, I loved our effort,” Titans Coach Brian Callahan said. “But we have to be able to knock a team out. We made way too many mistakes. I thought we were in a good place, and we had a chance to win this game. For me, it’s just disappointing we didn’t find a way to do that.

“Bad taste in your mouth, really disappointed. We have to find a way to rebound and get ready for our home opener.”

In many ways, the Titans gave the game away with a pair of interceptions, a fumble, and a blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown.

The Bears managed just 11 first downs and 148 yards of offense in the game.

The Titans jumped out to 17-0 lead, but things unraveled in an ugly way in the second half.

Quarterback Will Levis completed 19-of-32 passes for 127 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Levis threw a pick-6 that turned into the game-winning touchdown for the Bears in the fourth quarter.

“Just a bonehead play,” Levis said of the pick-6. “One of the things, from a lot of things, I can learn from in this game.

“It’s gut-wrenching, it’s tough. Having a 17-point lead and giving them the game.”

Things looked good early.

The Titans took a 7-0 lead on a 26-yard run by running back Tony Pollard, which capped an 8-play, 79-yard drive. Pollard was a workout on the drive, racking up 54 yards on the ground.

On the ensuing kickoff, Titans running back Julius Chesnut recovered a fumble that bounced off Bears returner Velus Jones at the Chicago 23-yard line.

The Titans cashed that in for three more points, as kicker Nick Folk was good on a 40-yard field goal.

The defense, meanwhile, was stout early, forcing punts on Chicago’s first three possessions.

The Titans kept the gas on the pedal in the first half, and they jumped ahead 17-0 on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Levis to tight end Chig Okonkwo, which capped a 14-play, 73-yard drive that took 8:23 off the clock. A big third-down conversion pass from Levis to receiver Calvin Ridley, then a fourth-down conversion pass from Levis to receiver Tyler Boyd highlighted the drive.

A 24-yard field goal by Bears kicker Cairo Santos made it 17-3 at the half.

But the Titans couldn’t do much right in the second half.

Things got off to a shaky start in the third quarter, as punter Ryan Stonehouse had a punt blocked, and it was picked up by the Bears and returned for a touchdown.

It was Bears defensive back Jonathan Owens who scooped up the football, and he raced 21 yards for a score, making it 17-10 with 9:07 left in the third quarter.

The Bears then cut the lead to 17-13 with 14:47 left in the fourth quarter on a 50-yard field goal by Santos.

Disaster struck again the fourth quarter when Levis was sacked, and he fumbled. The Bears jumped on the loose ball at the Tennessee 31-yard line, in a great position to take the lead.

The Titans defense stiffened up, and held the Bears to another Santos field goal, this one from 48 yards, to make it 17-16 with 9:52 left.

Levis then made a bad decision when he tried to get rid of the football to avoid a sack. Instead, Bears defensive back Tyrique Stevenson stepped in front of a Levis flip pass in the direction of Boyd, and he raced 43 yards for a touchdown. Chicago’s two-point conversion made it 24-17 with 7:35 left.

The Titans couldn’t rally, as Levis was intercepted again late.

“It’s one game in a 17-game season,” safety Quandre Diggs said. “We have to regroup. Now, just don’t let one loss create two – that’s the lesson you have to take out of this. I have been around for a long time and I’ve seen a lot of teams let one loss lead to two, lead to three, lead to four, and you find yourself in a hole you don’t want to be in.”

The Titans return to action next Sunday at Nissan Stadium against the New York Jets.

Source: tennesseetitans.com

