Titans Blanked 26-0 by Texans in Houston

The Titans didn’t play well on Sunday.

Ward completed just 10 of 26 passes for 108 yards in the contest, with an interception.

Throughout the game, the Titans couldn’t make this game interesting because the offense couldn’t sustain drives, or get close to the end zone. The Titans managed just 10 first downs in the game, and the offense went just 2-of-11 on third down.

A pair of missed field goals by Titans kicker Joey Slye in the first half were deflating, and didn’t help matters.

Defensively, the Titans allowed Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud to complete 22-of-28 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns. After playing bend-but-don’t-break defense for a while, Tennessee’s defense surrendered three touchdowns in the second half. The Texans outgained the Titans 353 to 175 in total yards, and doubled them up on first downs (20 to 10).

It all added up to another frustrating, and lopsided loss.

It marked the first time the Titans had been shut out since a 16-0 loss to the Broncos during the 2019 season.

“Obviously disappointed in the result of that game,” Coach Brian Callahan said. “We didn’t really do anything well enough during the course of the game. … All the way around, not good enough.”

On Sunday, the Titans fell behind 3-0 in the first quarter on a Ka’imi Fairbairn field goal, which followed a 41-yard miss by Slye.

Another Fairbairn field goal, this one from 43 yards, made it 6-0 Texans with 13:28 in the second quarter.

The Titans got into position for a field goal at the end of the first half, but Slye was off target on his 43-yard attempt on the final play of the first half and the Texans led 6-0 at the break. Houston’s first drive of the second half resulted in a missed field goal of its own.

The Titans had chances, but they couldn’t do anything with them.

As a result, things started to get one-sided, when the Texans outscored the Titans 21-0 in the fourth quarter.

The Texans then stretched the lead to 12-0 on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Stroud to running back Woody Marks with 14:55 left in the contest.

Ward was intercepted as the Titans tried to rally, and the Texans cashed that in for another touchdown – a 24-yard pass from Stroud to Jayden Higgins.

The Texans then made it 26-0 with 4:51 left on an 18-yard run by Marks.

The Titans return to action next Sunday at the Arizona Cardinals, and they now find themselves in a big hole.