Titans Announce Training Camp Dates for Fans Via Lottery System

NASHVILLE – Are you ready for some football?

Dates for Titans training camp 2023 are now officially on the docket.

The team will hold a total of five practices open to the general public, beginning on Saturday, July 29, at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park.

This year, all free public tickets will be claimed via a lottery system.

Tickets are limited.

General public training camp days – sponsored by SeatGeek:

Saturday, July 29th: 9:15 a.m.-11:15 a.m. (Back Together Weekend)

Tuesday, August 1st: 9:15 a.m.-11:15 a.m.

Friday, August 4th: 9:15 a.m.-11:00 a.m.

Thursday, August 10th: 9:15 a.m.-11:15 a.m.

Tuesday, August 22nd: 9:15 a.m.-11:15 a.m. (Practice vs Patriots)

Fans have until 11:59PM on Saturday, July 15th to submit their interest for one of the five dates.

Here’s the link to the lottery for tickets: CLICK HERE.

Winners will be contacted with instructions on how to claim their tickets on July 19th.

Winners will have roughly 48 hours to go into SeatGeek and claim their ticket (July 19th to July 21st).

If a ticket lottery winner does not the ticket in that window, alternate winners will be given the opportunity to claim their tickets between July 25th and July 27th.

The Titans will hold a total of 10 practices where there will be fans on-site at ASTSP, each day having different groups – general public, kids club, first responders, sponsors, season ticket members, etc.

Players report for training camp on July 25.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

