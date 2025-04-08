Titans Announce Taylor Zarzour as Lead Broadcaster

NASHVILLE – Taylor Zarzour was in Knoxville last August for the University of Tennessee’s season-opener against Chattanooga, working as the play-by-play man for SEC Network.

When he checked his text messages during a break in the action, there was one from Mike Keith, long-time Voice of the Titans. The gist of the message: Nice job, and props to the broadcast crew for keeping things interesting in what was a lopsided, 69-3 finish.

Fast-forward to last week, and Zarzour was on the phone with Keith, who is now in Knoxville himself as the new play-by-play man for the Vols. Keith was congratulating Zarzour once again, and also encouraging him, as he steps into his new role with the Tennessee Titans.

Zarzour on Monday was officially announced as the new play-by-play man of the Titans, where he’ll replace Keith.

Full story at Tennesseetitans.com

