Titans Announce Seven Recent Hires to the Football Staff and an Additional 13 Promotions

The Tennessee Titans announced seven recent hires to the football staff and an additional 13 promotions.

The new hires include A.J. Highsmith as Director of Scouting, Sam Summerville as Senior National Scout, Leland Taylor as Director of Football Administration, Joey Glennon as Video Director, Erin Psajdl Davis as Football Data Analyst, Alex Rogers as Football Data Analyst and Keenan Agnew as a Scouting Assistant.

The following staff members have been promoted:

Dale Thompson – Assistant Director, College Scouting

Mike Boni – Senior National Scout

Brandon Taylor – College Scout – Southeast Region

Mical Johnson – Pro Scouting Coordinator

Bryce Wasserman – Chief of Staff, Football Operations

Adam Bondi – Director of Football Information Systems

Rob Riederer – Assistant Director, Football Strategy

Kalan Reed – Personnel Scout

Chris Matusek – Senior Director, Football Facilities & Team Operations

Rachel Hunt – Assistant Athletic Trainer/Physical Therapist

Matt Thompson – Senior Manager of Equipment

Trey Reid – Equipment Assistant

Rylan Ballou – Video Assistant

A.J. Highsmith joins the Titans after five years as a College Scout for the Buffalo Bills. He also spent four years on the pro scouting side with the San Francisco 49ers. Highsmith is the son of former Oilers running back Alonzo Highsmith.

Sam Summerville joins the Titans after 12 years as a college scout for the Chicago Bears. He spent time scouting the Southeast before becoming a National Scout and ultimately a Senior National Scout for the Bears. Summerville was honored by the Fitz Pollard Alliance in 2019 as the NFC Scout of the Year and was voted to the BART List (voted on by fellow scouts) as one of the best NFC scouts in 2022. He also spent time working in personnel for Philadelphia (2007-09) and Cleveland (2009-12).

Leland Taylor comes to the Titans after nine years working for the NFL’s Management Council and Player Personnel departments. He also spent time in operations for the Indianapolis Colts and as student assistant coach for football while attending Ole Miss. Raised in Nashville, Taylor attended Ensworth High School.

Joey Glennon comes to Nashville after four years with the Carolina Panthers. He also has experience with Baylor and Temple.

Erin Psajdl Davis joins the Titans analytics team after spending time with Kansas City and Houston.

Alex Rogers spent time with the Phoenix Suns before coming to Tennessee to work in analytics.

Keenan Agnew joins the scouting ranks after completing his college football career as a defensive tackle for Southern Illinois.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

