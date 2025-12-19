Titans And Chiefs Meet Sunday At Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans (2-12) return home this week to face the Kansas City Chiefs (6-8). Kickoff at Nissan Stadium (capacity 69,143) is scheduled for 12 p.m. CST on Sunday, Dec. 21.

The Titans will host the Chiefs for the first time since Oct. 24, 2021, when the outcome was a 27-3 Titans victory. In a rivalry between two original AFL clubs dating back to 1960, the Chiefs hold a 28-24 series edge. The Chiefs hosted the most recent matchup on Nov. 6, 2022 and pulled out a 20-17 overtime victory.

Titans first-year general manager Mike Borgonzi spent the past 16 years with the Chiefs organization, most recently serving as Kansas City’s assistant general manager.

THE BROADCAST

This week’s contest will be regionally televised on CBS, including Nashville affiliate WTVF NewsChannel 5, as well as on Paramount+ in the Nashville market. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan, analyst Trent Green and reporter Melanie Collins.

Fans in Nashville can stream live Titans games on mobile devices with NFL+, which offers access to local games and all primetime games on phones and tablets. Out of market, fans can watch every Sunday afternoon game with Sunday Ticket. More information on ways to watch NFL games can be found at nfl.com/ways-to-watch.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans games across the Mid-South with play-by-play announcer Taylor Zarzour, analyst Dave McGinnis, executive producer Rhett Bryan, gameday host Lucas Panzica, and sideline reporters Amie Wells and Will Boling.

Additionally, Sports USA will broadcast the game to a national radio audience. Play-by-play announcer Larry Kahn and analyst Stephen Gostkowski will have the call.

SIMMONS ADDS TO OFFENSIVE HIGHLIGHTS IN SAN FRANCISCO

The Titans traveled to San Francisco last week for the first time since 2017. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward completed a pair of touchdown passes, and running back Tony Pollard posted 104 rushing yards for his second consecutive 100-yard performance. However, it was not enough to slow the 49ers, who won 37-24.

Ward, who became the first rookie quarterback in franchise history to start 14 games in a season, had a season-best 101.2 passer rating. He found rookie tight end Gunnar Helm for a 34-yard touchdown pass and later connected with defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons for a one-yard touchdown. Additionally, Ward enjoyed his first outing without being sacked.

Simmons, who caught his second career touchdown pass, also accounted for a strip-sack in the game. He became the NFL’s first player since J.J. Watt in 2014 with a strip-sack and touchdown reception in the same contest. With three weeks remaining on the schedule, he already has a career high with nine sacks in 2025.

THE CHIEFS

Kansas City hosted the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers last week. After the Chiefs built a 13-3 lead, the Chargers scored the game’s final 13 points to win 16-13. The Chiefs, who are in third place in their division, were eliminated from playoff contention for the first time since 2014.

Two-time Associated Press NFL MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes, now is in his ninth NFL season, started each of Kansas City’s first 14 games of the season. However, he exited last week’s contest against the Chargers with a knee injury. Veteran backup Gardner Minshew II finished in place of Mahomes.

Andy Reid is in his 13th season as Kansas City’s head coach and his 27th overall season as an NFL head coach. His 307 career wins rank first among active coaches and fourth in NFL history. Source: Tennesseetitans.com Click For More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email