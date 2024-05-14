Titans Agree to Terms With Veteran TE Nick Vannett

NASHVILLE – The Titans have agreed to terms with veteran tight end Nick Vannett.

Vannett, who made a visit to Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park earlier in the day, was a third-round draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Vannett has spent time with the Seahawks (2016-19), Steelers (2019), Broncos (2020), Saints (2021-2022), Giants (2022), Texans (2023) and Chargers (2023) in his NFL career.

In 94 career games, including 43 starts, the 6-foot-6, 257-pounder has 91 career receptions for 877 yards and six touchdowns.

After spending the 2023 preseason with the Texans, Vannett began the regular season on the Chargers practice squad before eventually being elevated to the 53-man roster to serve primarily as a blocking tight end and special teams contributor. In eight games, he recorded five starts and caught one pass for three yards.

Vannett played in college at Ohio State, where he played in 53 games and caught 55 passes for 585 yards and six receiving touchdowns.

Also, the Titans have waived defensive back Rod Gattison, who signed as an undrafted free agent on Friday.

