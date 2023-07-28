Titans Agree to Terms with Veteran OL Chris Hubbard

NASHVILLE – The Titans have agreed to terms with veteran offensive lineman Chris Hubbard.

Also, the Titans have waived offensive lineman James Empey.

Hubbard adds to the competition at right tackle, where the team is looking for depth and a starter to at least begin the season following Nicholas Petit-Frere’s six-game suspension. Petit-Frere started 16 games for the Titans at right tackle in 2022.

A nine-year veteran, Hubbard has played in 85 career games, with 48 starts, while playing for the Steelers and Browns.

A 6-foot-4, 295-pounder, Hubbard has played the past five seasons in Cleveland. He played in four games in 2022, with one start. Hubbard played in college at Alabama-Birmingham, and he was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Steelers in 2013. Hubbard started 16 games at right tackle for the Browns in 2018, and he started 13 games at right tackle in 2019.

During the course of his career, Hubbard has started games at right tackle (41), right guard (4) and as an extra tight end (3).

The Titans are back on the field Friday morning at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park for another training camp practice.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

MORE SPORTS NEWS