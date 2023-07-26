Titans Agree to Terms with Veteran DB/Safety A.J. Moore

NASHVILLE – The Titans have brought back a familiar face at the start of training camp: Defensive back A.J. Moore.

Moore has agreed to terms with the Titans, who take the field for the first day of camp on Wednesday.

The team has waived defensive tackle Curtis Brooks.

Moore signed with the Titans last March, but he was injured and placed on Injured Reserve in September.

Prior to joining the Titans, Moore played four seasons with the Houston Texans, working at safety and on special teams.

An undrafted safety out of Ole Miss in 2018, Moore played in 55 games for the Texans, with five starts. He’s been credited with 67 tackles, one sack, one pass defensed and two forced fumbles.

Moore (5-11 200), who played in 12 games for the Texans in 2021, has made a name for himself on special teams.

Moore initially signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent following the 2018 draft, but he was waived at the end of the preseason as part of the team’s final roster cuts. He was then claimed by the Texans.

In his rookie season Moore appeared in all 16 of the Texans regular season games, playing exclusively on special teams and making a team-leading 11 tackles and recovering one fumble.

Moore was named a team captain by the Texans for the 2020 season.

Moore has an identical twin brother, C.J. Moore, who was also a defensive back at Ole Miss and now plays for the Detroit Lions.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

MORE SPORTS NEWS