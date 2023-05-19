Titans Agree to Terms With TE Alize Mack

NASHVILLE – The Titans have agreed to terms with tight end Alize Mack, who most recently played in the XFL for the San Antonio Brahmas.

Mack, a seventh-round draft pick of the New Orleans Saints in the 2019 NFL Draft, recorded 28 receptions for 230 yards and one touchdown in the XFL this past season.

His reception totaled ranked third among XFL tight ends.

In addition to his time with the Saints, Mack has also spent time on practice squads with the Steelers, Chiefs, Lions, and Packers in the NFL.

Mack played in college at Notre Dame, where he had 34 catches for 349 yards and three touchdowns in his senior season with the Irish in 2018. Mack recorded 68 receptions for 716 yards and four touchdowns in 35 games (23 starts) in his playing career with the Irish.

Mack joins a group of tight ends that also includes Chig Okonkwo, Trevon Wesco, Josh Whyle, Kevin Rader, Justin Rigg and Thomas Odukoya.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

MORE SPORTS NEWS