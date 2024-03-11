Titans Agree to Terms With Long Snapper Morgan Cox

The Titans have agreed to terms on a new one-year contract with long snapper Morgan Cox.

A five-time Pro Bowler, Cox joined the Titans in 2021 after spending his first 11 NFL seasons (2010-20) with the Baltimore Ravens.

Cox was named a Pro Bowler with the Titans in 2022.

A 14-year veteran, Cox has played in 216 career regular season games, and 11 postseason contests.

His 216 career games rank third in the NFL among all active long snappers, trailing only Carolina’s JJ Jansen (243) and Houston’s Jon Weeks (227).

In 2023, Cox appeared in every game and handled all of the team’s long snapping duties for the third consecutive year. His efforts helped kicker Nick Folk lead the NFL in field goal accuracy (96.7 percent) and helped punter Ryan Stonehouse lead the NFL for a second consecutive season in gross punting average (53.1). Additionally, Cox was a finalist in 2023 for the NFL’s Bart Starr Award.

Cox’s five career Pro Bowls (2015, 2016, 2019, 2020 and 2022) are more than any other player at his position since the league began naming long snappers to the Pro Bowl in 2004.

The Collierville, Tenn., native, who played in college at the University of Tennessee, is widely regarded as one of the best players at his position.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

