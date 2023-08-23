Titans Agree to Terms With Kicker Michael Badgley

NASHVILLE – The Titans have agreed to terms with veteran kicker Michael Badgley.

Also, the team has released kickers Caleb Shudak and Trey Wolff, who had been competing in training camp.

Badgley, nicknamed the ‘Money Badger’, was released by the Lions and Commanders recently.

He served as Detroit’s primary kicker in the 2022 season, and he made 20 of his 24 field goal attempts for the Lions in 2022, with a long of 53.

Badgley has spent time with the Colts, Chargers, Bears, Lions and Commanders in the NFL, along with a brief stint with the Titans in 2021.

He’s 94-of-115 (81.7 percent) on field goal attempts in his career, with a long of 59 yards. He’s made 155 of his 160 PATs.

The Titans wrap up the preseason on Friday night against the Patriots at Nissan Stadium.

The Titans will face the Saints in the regular season opener on September 10.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

