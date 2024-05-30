Titans Agree to Terms With Fourth-Round Pick Cedric Gray

NASHVILLE – The Titans have agreed to terms with fourth-round pick Cedric Gray.

Gray, selected with the 106th overall pick, was a first team All-ACC performer in 2023, and a Butkus Award semifinalist.

Over three seasons, Gray played in 51 games for the Tar Heels, with 37 starts. He tallied 369 tackles with 8.5 sacks and five interceptions, along with five forced fumbles and 13 pass break-ups. He racked up 30 tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

Gray started all 12 games for the Tar Heels in 2023, when he totaled 121 tackles, five sacks, 11 tackles for a loss, and an interception, along with seven QB pressures. Gray recorded five double-digit tackle games last season, a year when he was second in the ACC in tackles.

The Titans have now reached deals with six of the team’s seven draft picks – Gray, offensive tackle JC Latham (1st round), cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (5th round), receiver Jha’Quan Jackson (6th round), linebacker James Williams (7th round), and outside linebacker Jaylen Harrell (7th round).

Defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat, the team’s second-round pick from Texas, remains unsigned.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email