Titans Agree to Terms With Four of the Team’s Seven Draft Picks

NASHVILLE – The Titans have agreed to terms with four members of the team’s seven-man draft class.

On Thursday, the team reached deals with cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr., the team’s fifth-round pick out of Louisville, and receiver Jha’Quan Jackson, the team’s sixth-round pick from Tulane.

Also on Thursday, the Titans reached deals with both of their seventh-round picks – linebacker James Williams (Miami) and edge rusher Jaylen Harrell (Michigan).

First-round pick JC Latham (Alabama), second-round pick T’Vondre Sweat (Texas), and third-round pick Cedric Gray (North Carolina) remain unsigned.

All of the Titans rookies – draft picks and undrafted free agents – are scheduled to report to Nashville for rookie minicamp this weekend.

The group will be on the field on Friday and Saturday at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park.

Additional information on all four players who reached deals with the team today:

Brownlee, a Miami Gardens, Fla., native, was selected with the team’s fifth-round pick (146th overall). In five collegiate seasons (2019-23), he appeared in 48 games with 37 starts and tallied 174 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, one sack, six interceptions, 28 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. The 5-foot-10-inch, 194-pound cornerback began his career at Florida State where he spent three seasons before transferring to Louisville for his two final campaigns. As a senior in 2023, he played in 11 games for the Cardinals and recorded 28 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception and one fumble recovery.

Jackson, who was drafted in the sixth round (182nd overall), played in 55 games in five seasons at Tulane and finished his career with 109 receptions for 1,743 yards with 17 touchdowns. Additionally, the 5-foot-9-inch, 188-pounder returned 60 punts for 677 yards with a score and 36 kickoffs for 772 yards. As a senior in 2023, the Luling, La., native registered 26 catches for 439 yards with four touchdown catches.

Williams, a Titans’ seventh-round selection (242nd overall), played in 33 games with 29 starts in three seasons at Miami (Fla.) and recorded 162 tackles, four interceptions, 17 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native started all 12 games as a junior for the Hurricanes in 2023 and ranked second on the squad with 73 tackles, while adding an interception, two forced fumbles, five passes defensed and a fumble recovery.

Harrell, a Tampa, Fla., native, was selected with the team’s second seventh-round pick (252nd overall). The 6-foot-4-inch, 247-pound outside linebacker appeared in 46 games with 31 starts in four years at the University of Michigan (2020-23). He compiled 78 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two forced fumbles and three pass breakups in a career that ended with three straight Big Ten Championships (2021-23). As a senior in 2023, Harrell tallied 31 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass breakup for the national champion Wolverines.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

