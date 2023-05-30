Titans Agree to Terms With First Round Pick OL Peter Skoronski

NASHVILLE – The Titans have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Peter Skoronski on a contract.

Skoronski, selected in the first round the 2023 NFL Draft, has worked at multiple spots on the line during offseason practices, including this week’s OTAs.

The 6-foot-4, 313-pound Skoronski started 12 games for Northwestern last season, and 33 games over the past three seasons.

Skoronski was a first-team Associated Press All-American in 2022, when he was also an Outland Trophy finalist. Skoronski was a first-team All-American in 2021 as well, and a two-time first-team All-Big Ten Conference selection.

Earlier, the Titans agreed to terms with running back Tajae Spears (third round), tight end Josh Whyle (fifth round), offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan (sixth round) and receiver Colton Dowell (seventh round) from the team’s six-man draft class.

Only one member of the team’s draft class – quarterback Will Levis (second round) – remains unsigned.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

